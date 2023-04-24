A 20-year-old man on a bike was nabbed after shooting at metro police officers. The suspect was arrested in Hanover Park late on Friday afternoon.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, said the officers spotted a person on a bicycle in Hanover Park Avenue around 4.45PM. The officers noticed that the suspect was trying to hide something inside his jacket. “They approached him, but he tried to get away and opened fire on the officers,” explained Solomons.

Ou nabbed after shooting at metro police officers. Picture supplied She said the officers managed to apprehend the suspect and recovered a .38 special revolver with six spent cartridges and six .38 special live rounds. Further investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Durbanville last year. The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and detained at Philippi SAPS.

In pictures of the scene, a metro police vehicle can be seen with bullet holes on the passenger side of the car and the driver’s side mirror shot broken. Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen commended the officers’ swift response but condemned the attack. “These, along with all forms of crime will not be tolerated. Our law enforcement officers are our protectors and their primary function is to ensure that we feel and are safe wherever we might find ourselves in our country.”