A 20-year-old Hillbrow resident won a moerse R22 million in the Lotto jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba said he won the jackpot from the August 19 draw.

Ithuba said the winner spent R40 on the winning ticket and opted to select his numbers manually. And it was not his first win. In the past, he pocketed a cool R11 000, Ithuba said. Speaking shortly after his win, the ecstatic winner said: “I always believed I could win the jackpot, as I’ve seen other players win. Persistence truly pays off.”

He said his winning formula was consistently playing Lotto with the same numbers each time. With his jackpot kroon, the young winner is eager to channel his newfound wealth into kwaai investments, particularly in property, and spending his money wisely. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are overjoyed to witness yet another life-changing moment created through the National Lottery.

“This success story underscores the life-enhancing impact the National Lottery can have. We wish the winner all the best as they embark on this new chapter, and we look forward to supporting their dreams and aspirations.” Last week, Ithuba announced that one person won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw. The person walks away with a staggering R32 million.