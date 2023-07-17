A Cape Malay choir has been slammed for employing a well-known music teacher accused of raping one of his young students. The Ottomans Sporting Club from Bo-Kaap on Thursday announced via Facebook the appointment of the 51-year old musician to their coaching team.

The accused may not be publicly named by court order. The post read: “Ottomans Sporting Club would like to welcome [name of accused] as part of our coaching structure. We hope you enjoy your stay at the club… your vast experience and musical knowledge is a huge benefit to our choir and we looking forward to working with you. [sic]” Shortly afterwards, the post was removed but not before at least one person shared it and commented: “Please keep him away from the kids.” The Ottomans Facebook page was also changed to members only.

In 2020, the jazz maestro was accused of raping a 14-year-old-boy for five years. The victim lodged a complaint with police at the age of 21 and the musician, who was a family friend, was arrested at his home in Kuils River. The accused is currently out on bail and will go on trial at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court in September.

June Major, founder of the #Sayhisname movement, called on Ottomans to rethink the appointment. “It sends the wrong message to all the victims and survivors and makes it even harder for a man or woman to break the silence because we have this culture which enables rapists. He is on trial and should wait till the end of his trial.” June was contacted by one of Ottomans members to remove her Facebook post, but refused unless they fired the musician.