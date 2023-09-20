Mystery surrounds the death of an Ottery man who was gunned down in the street on Monday night. Peter Maart, 44, was shot dead in his vehicle on the corner of Klip and Strandfontein roads. It is believed that his car broke down and he asked a passerby to help push it.

This is when an unknown man allegedly came up to them and opened fire, killing Maart and injuring his helper. MURDERED: Peter Maart, 44. Picture supplied Videos show his body slumped in the driver’s seat of a white VW Polo. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed that SAPS are investigating the shooting.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday evening, September 18 at about 9.45pm, where a 44-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and a 33-year-old man shot and wounded on the corner of Klip and Strandfontein roads, Lotus River are under investigation,” he stated. “Grassy Park police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 44-year-old was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg added.

When the Daily Voice contacted Maart’s family, they said they were at the mortuary and not available for comment. A source described the incident as “strange”, saying there “were too many bullet casings” at the crime scene and there was more to the shooting than meets the eye. “Someone won’t just come up to you and shoot you like that,” the insider added.