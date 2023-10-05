Top advocate and Oscar Pistorius murder trial prosecutor, Gerrie Nel, will lead the investigation into the IPID report on slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) cop Charl Kinnear after anti-crime activist Zona Morton referred it to the Civil Rights Organisation Cape Forum. After representatives of the forum along with Morton and Nel visited members of the Kinnear family on Friday to discuss the procrastination of the three-year investigation, a decision was made to instruct AfriForum’s private prosecution unit to investigate further.

Kinnear, who led the investigation department of the SAPS AGU, was murdered in front of his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020. Assassinated: Anti-Gang Unit’s Charl Kinnear His assassination came during his pivotal role in investigating the underworld on the Cape Flats. Morton tells the Daily Voice that she was prompted to approach AfriForum via Cape Forum after everything “just went quiet” into Kinnear’s investigation.

“We are living in a country where the murder and attack on SAPS members are not dealt with the seriousness manner it deserves. “This will also ensure that there is not a cover-up and it will also be an example to members that no one in the police force is untouchable,” Morton explained. Cape Forum chairpersonn Heindrich Wyngaard says that while SAPS informed them that the internal investigation is complete, they are still waiting to hear the outcome.