The jailed paralympian’s bid for parole was granted on Friday during his appeal at a correctional centre outside Pretoria where he is currently detained.

The Department of Correctional Services explained that the parole placement decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB), having assessed Pistorius’ profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.

DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, explained that Pistorius will be paroled effective January 5, 2024.

“Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but the case went through a number of appeals and was eventually ratified to 13 years and five months in 2017,” he said.