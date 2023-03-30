A crime that caught the attention of the world will be brought back into the spotlight as Oscar Pistorius readies himself for his parole hearing on Friday. The former South African Paralympian hero has been behind bars since 2014.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 13 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013. SHOT DEAD: Reeva. While the State alleged the murder was perpetrated in a fit of rage, Pistorius has maintained this was not the case and pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him. Pistorius claimed he thought it was an intruder in the home when he shot through the bathroom door.

Last year, he met with Reeva’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, as part of his rehabilitation, with authorities saying the process is aimed at ensuring inmates acknowledged the harm caused. Speaking to EWN, Tania Koen, a legal representative for the Steenkamps, said Reeva’s mother would be attending the hearing on Friday and would make representations to the parole board, which will include her and her husband’s impact statements. Reeva’s father, Barry, is unable to travel due to ill health, Koen said.

She did not discuss the family’s position on the possible release of Pistorius but told EWN that the family would make their submission and the law would take its course. Speaking to AFP, law professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT), Kelly Phelps said the parole board will consider whether an inmate has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society. Phelps said the board will also take into account the seriousness of the offence as well as Pistorius’ behaviour during his time behind bars as well as his attendance of his education and life skills programmes.