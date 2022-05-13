A teenage boy was given the heartbreaking news in hospital yesterday that both his parents had died tragically in a fire at their home. Classmates of Marcelino Green, 15, did not even know that he was fighting for his life in hospital until their principal called the family to find out why he was not at school.

His parents Marius, 32, and Seradine Kampher, 26, died in hospital of their burn wounds. VICTIM: Seradine Kampher, 26. Picture supplied The family’s home on a farm in Bottelary Road, outside Kraaifontein, along with three other houses, were gutted last Friday. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk explains: “The incident occurred at approximately 1.10am.

“There were five occupants in the house and they sustained serious injuries as a result of the fire. “A 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman passed away in hospital due to their injuries. “An inquest docket is being investigated by Brackenfell SAPS Detectives.

“The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.” TRAGEDY: Marius Kampher, 32. Picture Supplied Marcelino is being treated for serious burn wounds to his face, body, hands and feet. Principal Peter Links of Scottsdene High School said on Tuesday, they inquired why Marcelino was absent.

“I called and was shocked when I was told that their home burnt and that he has lost his parents. “He did not know about their death and was only told the news (yesterday) by a school psychologist.” Granny Maggie Kampher, 62, says: “We have been left with nothing.

LEFT WITH NOTHING: Isak and Maggie Kampher. Picture: Solly Lottering “We were sleeping when a small boy came to tell us that the houses were burning. “There were burglar bars on the back windows and we tried to break them but we couldn’t, the fire was too intense. “Marcelino tried to save his father but he burnt, he was a ball of flames.

“Seradine tried to come out but the security gate was locked, they eventually managed to crawl out, they were covered in flames and burning. “We usually make a galley blik fire for the cold but never take it inside the houses, so we don’t know what caused this fire.” Maggie Kampher stands by what’s left after the fire. Picture: Solly Lottering The couple will be laid to rest on Saturday.