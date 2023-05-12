The disabled couple from Eerste River whose love story appeared in the Daily Voice are tying the knot this weekend, and say it’s all thanks to generous readers. Abraham Baadtjies and his motjie Annie Katrina will be exchanging their vows in a “fairytale wedding” in Forest Heights on Saturday.

Their neighbour approached the Voice earlier this week for help to make their big day possible. Annie is an amputee while Abraham lost his legs a few years ago and is wheelchair-bound. Following a chance meeting over a decade ago, the happy couple recently decided to get married. However, with both depending on Sassa grants, it seemed their dream was out of reach.

Readers intervened and now the couple’s big day is all organised, complete from Annie’s dress to the troukoek. “There will even be a red carpet, a photo booth, finger bites and a crown and veil,” neighbour Ramona VonAmstel said. HELPED START ALLES: Ramona VonAmstel. Ramona received calls from bakers, Tastes of Heaven, wedding dress and decor company RMJ, and even got top hair studio Eve and Steve on board to glam up the bride to be.

“There are also a few of my friends who helped ... the excitement is kicking in. “Even the rings [are organised]; the pastor offered to buy it, and because the bride to be only has six fingers and the ring finger is missing, the pastor agreed to put it on her right hand. “There is a photographer from Gordon’s Bay who offered her service... alles val in so mooi.”