The Daily Voice spent Mandela Day teamed up with an NGO to help serve food to Kraaifontein residents. Your favourite koerantjie along with Wholesun Bread, Informer and Roadhouse Restaurant, as well as the Parents for Change from Delft, dished up tasty akhni and warm soup to Scottsdene mense to commemorate the Father of the Nation.

Founder of Parents for Change, Amaarah Susan Jantjies, is based in Delft but also serves in Kraaifontein. “I called the Daily Voice and requested assistance and they promised to come and they did,” she said. “They sponsored us with vegetables, bread and meat. We normally feed about 300 people. We received 50 loaves of bread and soup ingredients and the Daily Voice team assisted with the serving.”

More on this PICS: Fresh cuts on Mandela Day

LOAVES FOR ALL: Kids got Wholesun bread They have been running the feeding scheme since 2007. “We have a soup kitchen in Kraaifontein, and when I met DJ Bella and Nigel MC, I saw the need for food and also safety structure,” adds Amaarah. “We are trying to include everyone in the area to be part of the safety structures while making sure that the people are fed.”

She adds: “The focus of the organisation is not only on children, but in the community at large, safety (neighbourhood watch), food resources (soup kitchens) and we do educational programmes. “I’m also founder and chairperson of Echo neighbourhood watch in Voorbrug.” Wholesun Managing director Ahmed Salie says it was their privilege and pleasure to serve alongside the Daily Voice.

“The paper is the voice of the people, we care about our community and we love to reach out to the communities and we as Wholesun ourselves are a multi-cultural community and know and understand the importance to value and respect for your neighbour,” says Salie. “By partnering with the Voice, we get to have a broader communication channel and share in our product for families in less advantaged areas.” Amaarah adds that there will be another event today in Delft.

“The Echo patrollers will be painting a mural of Nelson Mandela and also the flag of our country in Delft. “The food will be supplied again by the Daily Voice. “All we need is to have people helping us put the event together. We wanted something positive to come out of Delft.”

APPRECIATIVE: George Felix Beneficiary George Felix, 73, says the soup kitchen has made a difference: “This area has a lot of poor people and they have helped us a lot. We really appreciate what they do for us.” Meanwhile laaities in Phumlani Village smiled from ear-to-ear as they lined up for the annual Mandela Day event hosted by community worker Beryl Williams. The informal settlement near Lotus River buzzed with excitement as over 200 children lined up for a special meal.

Community worker Beryl Williams feeding laaities in Phumlani Village. Picture: Monique Duval The 55-year-old mom is celebrating her 25th year of feeding sukkeling families by hosting various special events. On Monday morning Beryl was assisted by friends and members of the Corolla Neighbourhood Watch who woke up early and cooked three large pots of Chicken Curry. "Each year for the special days like Easter, Christmas, my birthday and Mandela Day, I go out of my way to make them something special. I get help from Pick n Pay Constantia who donate rolls and other items to help give them a special meal."