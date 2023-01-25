A group of Grassy Park gangsters appeared in the dock at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this week after they were busted in raids aimed at clamping down on skollies. Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing says cops targeted drug and gang strongholds, arresting merts and shooters as they went along.

In the first bust on Saturday night, cops arrested two men, aged 48 and 53, at a popular pella pos in St Michaels Road. “The officers were in St Michaels Road when they noticed an unknown man standing in front of a well-known drug outlet,” Laing says. SEIZED: Drugs found in raid. “When he saw the marked vehicles he started running and they chased after him.

“As they searched him they found him carrying a sling bag filled with mandrax pille. “They found 19 whole tablets, six half tablets and 39 Xanax pills which are also being sold to school kids.” He explains that cops then went into the pella pos where they arrested the second suspect, who was found with ammunition.

“As they searched the house they found 38 rounds hidden in a washing machine in the house. “Of that 33 were 9mm rounds, but they were also found in possession of five hollow point rounds. “They also found that they were selling liquor illegally and confiscated numerous cases of beer.”

CONFISCATED: Alcohol being illegally sold was also taken in. On Sunday night, slim cops clamped down on the Six Bobs in 7th Avenue when they received a tip-off that the gang was smokkeling drugs from a Wendy house behind a spaza shop. Laing explains: “As they searched one of the men they found a revolver hidden in a yellow plastic sakkie. “The firearm was loaded with two live rounds and two empty cartridges.