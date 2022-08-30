Tavern owners have threatened a war unless liquor authorities start treating everyone fairly. On Monday, the owners marched to Bellville under the banner of the United Liquor Traders and threatened to close the “white businesses” in the townships.

They said they had been trying to contact government officials and Western Cape Liquor Board without any luck. The leader of the march, Thulani Pike, says: “We are fined R45 000 even though we don’t make that much. That means we are being shut down. “We want them to look into the laws, especially those which are meant for us.

“We are demanding that we receive a positive response within 48 hours or else we will shut down all white businesses in the township because we see that they monopolise the liquor trading business.” BEER WHAT WE HAVE TO SAY: Tavern owners want racist liquor laws to fall away. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) He says the Liquor Board is amending the law every year to their detriment. “It has been six years since we have been engaging with them.

“And now they are fining us for petty things like selling beer after trading hours, even if you sold just two items, and telling us our licences will not be renewed automatically. “They are taking money out of our pockets.” In their memorandum, the tavern owners state: “We are here as traders to inform you that, if we can’t trade in our townships, nobody will trade and that is the promise we swear to keep, we have nothing to lose.

“For too long, we have been watching and witnessing your racist liquor board inspectors and Saps, law enforcement harassing and abusing us as coloured and black liquor traders demonising our trade. “While big retailers are flocking in our townships to make a killing out of liquor.” They have also complained about the increase in fines.

“We note that you have increased the fine from R10 000 to R45 000 just for minor offences like selling two beers off-site if you are on consumption. “Disregarding that we too employ families and we depend on these businesses to survive. Else, sodibana entabeni (there will be war).” Pike says they will now await the feedback from the board.