Residents of Bonte Street in Delft say they have no more krag to fight Eskom after skelms came out like thieves in the night to cut their power supply. The gatvol community said when they report it to Eskom they are told to wait a further two weeks to have someone come out.

Connie Fredericks said the situation started during the graveyard load shedding shift. “These skelms know the wires are dead when it’s load shedding and people are sleeping, so they come out that time to cut our power cables outside,” she explained. Fredericks said that the diewe even break the poles to cut the wires and then steal copper.

She added: “Then when you phone Eskom, they say you have to wait 14 days for them to come to repair your stuff. How do they expect us to wait 14 days?” CUT: Power cables. Fredericks claimed that in her road alone there are as many as six houses with cables that are cut. “It’s frustrating because this load shedding invites criminals. They start on the outside but where will they end up?”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous because she is a government worker, said she is still waiting for repair workers. “I don’t know what to do anymore, my food is off. This is affecting our livelihood.” Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused by illegal connections, cable theft and vandalism.

Spokesperson Kyle Cookson said these crimes posed a serious threat to the network. “This has also led to a major backlog of network faults in Eskom supply areas.” Eskom appealed to mense to report electricity theft and vandalism to the toll-free hotline 0800 11 27 22.