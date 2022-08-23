The mother of a Zwaanswyk High School learner says he’s being bullied by his teachers because they can’t see his belt under his tummy. The Steenberg mom says her 14-year-old son is being singled out for being overweight.

Rochelle Nell said her son gets frequent detentions due to him not being able to wear a belt but says it’s because the belt cuts into his maag. HARASSED: 14-year-old learner does not wear school belt because it cuts into tummy “My son is quite chubby so when he wears a belt it hurts him but when I try to find a solution with the principal then she just tells me it’s her school and she makes the rules. “They are very strict about their uniform while my son follows all the rules of wearing his tie and blazer but he always gets into trouble for his belt.

“The teachers even make him lift up his stomach in front of the class so they can see if he is wearing a belt. “That is very embarrassing because they tell another pupil to look and he goes through this almost every day. FED UP: Mother Rochelle Nell “For the last two weeks he was put off by the doctor for being sick and he only went to school today (Monday) but I know he will get into trouble for being away even though I sent about five doctor letters to the school.”

The 53-year-old mother added her request for school work to be sent to the house was ignored while the principal is not forthcoming. “The teachers say my son swears and argues with other learners but my son says this is not true. “I am always asking for meetings but she does not respond while the parents have even started a Facebook page where they complain about the principal and her bully tactics.”