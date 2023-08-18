A teacher at a primary school in Klapmuts has been suspended following allegations that he was sexting little boys. The 22-year-old man, who cannot be named, allegedly invited the boys to his home for food and massages and to watch porn movies.

According to another teacher at the school, who asked to remain anonymous, two boys came to him to piemp the suspect. “Two boys came to me and said he contacted them, telling them to visit him for massages and stuff and they must come to get food,” the onnie says. He alleges that the meneer also sent pictures of his anus to the laaities.

“Do you know how serious this thing is? He is sending pictures of his anus to the learners and asking them to watch porn with him,” the upset teacher says. The Daily Voice has seen a screenshot of an alleged conversation between the teacher and a pupil where he asks, “Wane kom jy vir die massage. Ek bedoel net man jou body leka relax. Is jy skaam, jy kan mos kom vir die massage.” The concerned teacher claims that the principal was aware of the allegations but “dragged their feet” as the teacher’s assistant was “part of the palie’s clique at school”.

He says the vuilgat sir was finally removed from the school after the matter was reported to the principal last Friday by a concerned parent. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms that the assistant teacher has been suspended. The teacher adds that he only hopes none of the boys were sexually assaulted.