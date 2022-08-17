A female teacher has been left injured after a primary school pupil allegedly tried to stab the principal. According to a source, the Grade 7 boy at the Christian David Mor Primary School in Coniston Park went into the palie’s office with the intention of stabbing him with a knife.

The boy was standing outside the classroom while other learners went in and his teacher questioned him. “He told the teacher that he was upset at the principal, he explained to her that the principal had called social workers to visit his home,” says the source. “It’s not clear why they were sent to the house, but the learner then started throwing bricks at the windows of the school.

“And he ran to the principal’s office with a knife and he tried to stab him. “There was a struggle between the female teacher, principal and the boy and the teacher ended up with a cut in the hand.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi confirmed that the stabbing incident took place on Monday.

CONFIRMED: WCED’s Unathi Booi “A learner stabbed a teacher in the hand with a knife after the school principal and teacher had addressed the learner regarding his behaviour and conduct,” she explains. “The teacher has received medical attention and is recovering well. “The District has offered counselling to the teacher and the entire school staff. The matter has been reported to SAPS.”

Booi tells the Daily Voice that the learner has been suspended and a disciplinary hearing will be scheduled. “Learner discipline in schools remains a big concern for the Western Cape Education Department. Physical or verbal abuse will simply not be tolerated. “We need to protect those learners and educators who want to contribute towards quality teaching and learning.”

She said the WCED would continue to provide workshops and programmes on positive behaviour at schools, adding that “parents and communities also have a role to play.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says they are investigating the matter. “This office can confirm that SAPS Muizenberg attended to a complaint at a primary school in the area yesterday.