A mother from Grassy Park says her daughter has been left high and dry after an online school suddenly deregistered high school learners after months of controversy. Aneeqah Amodien said SEAT Academy made the shocking announcement on Friday, after she had paid the R4 000 registration fee, and now she is battling to not only get the money back but also find a new school for her Grade 10 daughter.

She explained that she enrolled her daughter in SEAT Academy because of the poor state of public schools: “She just felt that in the public schools, there was no structure and assistance with regards to bullying in school.” Aneeqah Amodien says she had paid the R4000 registration fee. Picture: Byron Lukas She said it was unfair for SEAT to suddenly close and still hold their money back. “They are skelm and are not replying to parents or answering calls.

“We are trying to get our money back so we can approach other schools. “I am p***ed off because my daughter is crying constantly. These people have messed with our kids’ futures.” The Daily Voice was unable to reach SEAT Academy CEO John Volkwyn or any of his staff.

In a statement to parents last week, he said dwindling numbers were to blame for the deregistration of grades 10, 11 and 12. “As a going concern and having a significant number of learners leaving us in 2023, the year has been off to a rocky start. “We will be doing refunds from tomorrow but at this stage, the refunds will be done in stages, based on what we can afford to allocate every week.

“However, we will be giving full refunds for February’s fees as well as parents who have paid months in advance or for the year in advance,” the statement read. In September, the academy had 2 400 learners in 13 grades around the country. However, some parents raised concerns over the poor management of the school and problems, including cancellation of classes daily, a lack of report cards to monitor learners’ progress and parents being roped in to mark their children’s tests or exams. An employer claimed that 17 tutors resigned at the same time because they weren’t paid.