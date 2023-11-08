Cops have once again warned women, particularly those who are active on dating websites, to exercise caution after a 49-year-old man was arrested in an elaborate online dating scam. Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana says the suspect, who is a foreign national, targeted women in their sixties on a social media platform where he presented himself as a pilot.

“Initial reporting of the incident indicates that the accused would present himself as a pilot and promise love and visits to the victims,” says Manyana. “It’s alleged that the suspect would then request a fee for the release of the goods he purchased for them. “He was apprehended by police detectives attached to the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit after members received information of a romance scam whereby the accused is targeting women in their sixties on a social media platform.

“He was arrested on charges of fraud relating to a romance scam and theft. The possibility of more arrests is not excluded as the investigation is still ongoing.” The suspect will make his appearance in the Strand Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. Manyana adds: “Western Cape police would like to warn the public of the trend where vulnerable victims are targeted on platforms where single people are seeking companionship and then fall prey to online scammers.”

This arrest comes less that two months after the Hawks’ Serious and Violent Crime Division arrested 23-year-old Karabo Alexandra Moses for her alleged involvement in a R4 million dating scam syndicate. Karabo Alexandra Moses has been linked to an online dating scam. Photo: Hawks It’s alleged that Moses is directly linked to the scam where Puis Emokpe is the kingpin. Emokpe was arrested in June last year, reports the Weekend Argus.