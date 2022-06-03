The man accused of raping a Heideveld one-year-old toddler made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The man, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, has been formally charged with rape.

The case against the 40-year-old suspect has been remanded. The magistrate ordered the suspect to be sent to Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance. His court appearance comes after residents in Heideveld were baying for his blood following the rape incident.

At the time, residents in the area told IOL that they’ve had enough of children falling victims to grown men who were supposed to protect them. This occurred as South Africans observed the start of National Child Protection Week. The rape was discovered by the tot’s mom on Monday when she changed her nappy.

The mother told the Daily Voice that when she confronted the suspect, who was known to her, he kept her hostage. Hours later he demanded money from her and fled to Mitchells Plain. Residents shared the alleged suspect’s details along with his photograph on social media, calling for people to be on the lookout for him.