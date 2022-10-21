One person has won R28 219 392.25 in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot using the First National Bank app. Ithuba said it was thrilled to announce the win from the October 19 draw.

“When players play and win via a banking App, they are first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings. “Players are then encouraged to proceed to their nearest Ithuba regional office to process their claim,” said Ithuba. According to Ithuba, the winner will then receive their winnings tax-free in 48 to 72 hours.

In congratulating the winner, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “This is an excellent example of our solid partnership with FNB, where players can play our games on the banking app.” Earlier this year, Ithuba said players who won R250 000 and below through the FNB banking app would have their winnings deposited directly into their bank accounts. Mabuza said a team of financial advisors was on standby to offer advice on investment opportunities.