A dom skollie from New Horizons paid the ultimate price for his crimes after he was shot and killed by cops while driving a hijacked vehicle on Saturday morning. The death of the man who is a known member of the Six Bobs gang saw kwaad residents riot in the street as they attacked cops, claiming that despite being found behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, the ou was innocent.

Grassy Park police station commander Dawood Laing says the Cape Flats community was plunged into chaos as cops also arrested an alleged Six Bobs leader known as Fonnie. HIJACKED: Skelms stole this larney Audi “On Saturday morning an Audi was hijacked in Grassy Park and Fonnie, along with the deceased, were driving the car in Umbrella Bird Road in New Horizons, but they didn’t realise that the car had a tracker and they were being followed,” says Laing. He explains that when the skollies spotted officers from the tracking company, they opened fire.

Laing says: “They just started firing and the tracking company fired back. They attacked those guys and even stole their firearm. “The K9-unit responded and in the shooting, the one skollie known as Justin was shot and killed. Fonnie was sitting in the passenger seat and was unharmed and immediately arrested.” However, Laing explains that residents went bos and started attacking cops.

“There was a mob of about 80 people who attacked the officers by throwing stones and slashing tyres,” he says. “Officers fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd but made sure they secured Fonnie so he could not get away. “The intel we have is that the Six Bobs are behind all the hijackings in the area and he faces a string of serious charges.