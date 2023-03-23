Parow police are investigating an alleged gang hit after four mense were shot in their sleep. According to a Daily Voice source, a lone gunman arrived at the site along Van Riebeeck Drive at midnight on Tuesday and opened fire among what appeared to be a group of homeless people.

“They moved into that area and many of them are gang members who are hiding. Just after midnight a gunman arrived and shot four people and one died on the scene,” the source said. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the shooting, adding: “Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshots. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“Two males and one female, who also sustained gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspect/s who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related. Parow police are investigating cases of murder and three counts of attempted murder.” Ward councillor Franchesca Walker said there are concerns in the area as the shooting occurred in close proximity to where three bodies had recently been dumped.