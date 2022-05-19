The Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng, in the North West, has called for ouma Johanna Mazibuko to be recognised as the world’s oldest person. According to her ID, she was born in 1894 – making her 128 years old.

She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish flu, Y2K and Covid-19! Born on a maize farm in Ottosdal, Johanna now lives in Jouberton, Klerksdorp. She moved to Jouberton when she got married and had seven children. Two out of her seven offspring are still alive today. Her surviving children are 81 and 83 years old.

Johanna attributes her long life to never having consumed alcohol and her traditional Tswana diet, which includes samp, pap, pumpkin and watermelon. She added that she hardly ever gets sick, and even enjoys a glass of Coke and chicken. Johanna does admit that she feels like she is ready to die.

She says: “I pray for God to take me away as well, just like he has all the people around me, so why is he still keeping me here?” Her advice to youngsters is that they should always respect their parents and their elders. OJ Madikong has initiated the campaign to have Johanna declared the oldest person in the world.