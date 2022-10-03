Mitchells Plain Saps’ Brigadier Cass Goolam, aka The Community’s Commander, on Friday celebrated his 60th birthday, and exited the Cape Flats police station after being at the helm for a decade. He spoke to the Weekend Argus about his 10-year tenure at one of the province’s busiest cops shops, and on a career which spans more than 40 years.

He also credited his friend and colleague major-general Jeremy Vearey for being his mentor. “It was all about keeping it old school, working with the community, becoming one with them. They are the people with the knowledge about gang violence on the Cape Flats, that is one thing I took from Vearey that worked miracles for me,” he said. Goolam, who has completed a number of marathons, on Wednesday took a lap around Mitchells Plain to bid farewell to the mense he served.

POLICING CHIEFS: Goolam, anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat “I cannot explain how that touched my heart, to see so many people come out to just wave and say thank you,” he said. Goolam is credited for his stellar work with regard to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). He began his own Poca team comprising three junior detectives.

Last month the team’s work paid off when Abdur-Rahiem Israel was charged under the act and found guilty on all 11 charges, including murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Israel was sentenced to two life terms plus 78 years. Jasmina Harris, who spearheaded the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum in 1994 with Vearey, said “Goolam was truly one of the best”.