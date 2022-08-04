An elderly woman was left distraught and sick for four days after a bus trip to attend a funeral turned into a sex abuse ride from hell. The 72-year-old from Mitchells Plain, who asked not to be named, says she booked a ticket with Greyhound from Bellville to East London on 13 July.

When she got to the terminus, she was shown to a Citiliner Plus bus, not realising that the two companies had merged. “It was a black man, I assume he is about 50 years old, he sat opposite me and asked to charge his phone by my side because his port did not work,” she explains. “He kept looking at me but I thought he was checking for his phone.

“The driver asked two guys to move and I told him to let the young guy sit next to me and he ignored my request and allowed this man charging his phone to sit next to me.” She says she was woken up by the man pushing against her. “While I was sleeping, he lifted the armrest and fondled his penis, rubbing it against me, almost on top of me and I pushed him away.

“I went back to sleep because I thought I was imagining things and he continued rubbing his penis against me tot hy gekom it. He ejaculated on the seat. “After the toilet break, I had to return to my seat because there was no other place to sit. I was scared because I did not know if he had a weapon.” “He took out his penis again and skommeled and told me to look, that was when I shouted, ‘huh-uh’. The driver said he heard but did nothing,” she says.

She says the incident happened between 1am and 2am, and the pervert left his semen on the seat. She says when a new driver came on board, he ignored her complaints. “After some people left the bus in Clanwilliamstown, I moved to another seat. I was sick and could not keep anything in.”

She says the pervert also got off in East London but left immediately. Her daughter says they have tried to reach out to the bus company on their Facebook page and also tried calling them several times but no one got back to them. When the Daily Voice contacted Greyhound, a spokesperson said they were not aware of the matter, but took the allegations very seriously.