A Heideveld-based care group is under scrutiny from a community activist who claims the management is mistreating their elderly residents to the extent that some have died.

The Department of Social Development has since launched an investigation.

Pat Lee says the Ihata Shelter keeps their patients in filthy conditions, serves them mouldy food and violates their human rights at their branches including Oak Haven in Hanover Park, Lily Haven in Bonteheuwel and Nerina Place in Bishop Lavis.

In December 2020, the Daily Voice reported that the three homes were set to be closed by the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) but since then it has been taken over by Ihata, which according to Pat, was the worst move.

DENIED: Nuraan Osman

“The people in this home are living like animals, they have to share one bar of soap between 10 people and when the soap runs out, then they must dish soap,” he says.

“I have been in constant communication with the residents and they say things have gotten worse since Ihata took over.

“They say the food is not up to scratch in that there are no options for diabetics and they would be forced to just eat whatever was made without any options.

“They get mouldy bread and the cleaners are forced to do everything including handing out medicine, serving food and cleaning.”

She has also found copies of the residents’ identity documents and personal information dumped on a nearby field while 14 residents have passed away at the facilities since last October.

Nuraan Osman, the managing director for Ihata Shelter, has strongly denied these claims.

“The allegations are completely unfounded and just not true.

“We welcome anybody to take a look at our facilities where they will see that we take great pride in making sure they have everything they need.

“In terms of the food, every day we make sure the food we serve is good quality and that all dietary requirements are met.”

DSD spokesperson Joshua Chigome confirmed their officials conducted an inspection at the facilities this week while all the allegations are being investigated.

