A 63-year-old oupa tragically died from smoke inhalation and five people were hospitalised on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at a frail care home in Ceres. Home PJ Strauss which accommodates residents who receive social grants is part of the 48 homes under the organisation Badisa, had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the residents’ rooms at around 7.15pm on 24 December and spread quickly.

The home accommodates 77 elderly residents who require different levels of care and at the time of the fire, 13 of the residents were with their families for Christmas. Senior residents current situation after fire gutted their old age home. Picture supplied Basie van Wyk, the Chief Executive Officer of Badisa explains the remaining residents are currently being accommodated in the hall of the Uniting Reformed Church, which is located opposite the home. Van Wyk says: “The staff and volunteers immediately did everything in their power to make the persons as as comfortable as possible in the hall.

“Mattresses, beds, blankets, residents' medication, incontinence products, food, drinks and so on were taken from the home to the hall. CALLING FOR DONATIONS: New suppiles are being sourced. “All the families of the residents were immediately informed of the situation, as well as the steps that were taken to care for and keep their loved ones safe. “Currently there are still 45 residents in the hall after more families came to collect their loved ones.”

He adds: “The extent of the damage to the home has yet to be determined, but preliminary indications are that approximately a quarter of the home has been destroyed or damaged.” DISASTER: One of the gutted rooms similar to the one an old man died in. Picture supplied He says he cannot name the deceased as the family has requested privacy at this stage. Manager Louis Marais remains clueless as to what sparked the fire.

He adds: “There are still two residents in the hospital. We are coping but it is very difficult having people in a hall. But we have support from the community with the help of volunteers and donations. “All the people are frail people and some are bedridden and need specialised care, but we can’t get into the building yet until we get approval from the municipality, especially in regards to health issues and safety.” For any donations of non-perishable food, adult nappies, fitted sheets, pillows, mattresses, clothing/sleepwear for men and women, and toiletries to please contact 079 708 5752 or 082 324 6751.