Fishermen utilising the Muizenberg coastline have urged the City of Cape Town to play open cards with them after several kilometres of the beach was closed down indefinitely. While the City has advised the public to avoid the ocean between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Circle, fishers say they’ve been left like vis out of a water without any information on how the closure is going to affect their livelihood.

On Monday, the City issued a notice that the section of the False Bay coastline will be temporarily closed after an electrical failure at Clifton Road sewer pump station, caused by a faulty ultrasonic device affecting the mouth of the Zandvlei. While the issue at the pump station has since been resolved, the City said its health department will be taking water samples for testing until the levels are fit for human consumption again. It warned that contact with the water could result in gastrointestinal issues.

Warning signs have been erected, advising the public of the situation. However, fisherwoman Val Arendse, 68, says they were not informed at all. CAST OUT: Fisher Val Arendse, 68, is currently unable to work. When the Daily Voice visited the area, Arendse and her team of 18 vismanne, including her husband, were casting their nets.