Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi has been suspended with immediate effect, just hours after cops raided his office. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the suspension on Thursday afternoon, following Wednesday's raid when the commercial crimes unit of the SAPS seized documents, cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

“The SAPS informed me this morning (Thursday) that the investigation is at an early stage, but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption, and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time,” said Hill-Lewis. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the suspension on Thursday afternoon. File photo “As a result, I have suspended Councillor Booi from his position on the Mayoral Committee. “In the interim, I have appointed Alderman James Vos as Acting Mayco Member for Human Settlements,” the mayor said.

The SAPS raid comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders. According to Weekend Argus, the investigation relates to low-cost housing tenders that were issued between 2017 and early 2023. Investigation relates to low-cost housing tenders. File photo Police Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the raid at the City offices and said it was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption.

"Detectives attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated," said Traut. "Details of the seizure and investigation could not be divulged at this premature stage." According to Weekend Argus, “insiders” claimed that five other offices were also raided.

"Booi was taken by surprise and was upset that he had not been forewarned," alleged one insider while another claimed that a senior official asked the police to postpone the raid until Thursday morning. Attempts to reach Booi on his cellphone were not successful. In 2020 crime activist Hanif Loonat opened a case against The Construction Company for alleged irregular or fraudulent transactions with the City of Cape Town.

It was not clear whether the latest raid was connected to the investigation. Directors of the company and two City officials have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on fraud charges. They are scheduled to appear again on April 14.