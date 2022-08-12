A woman has been left shocked after a shot cop rammed into her Khayelitsha home on Tuesday night. Constable Kefuwe Qakoshe, who was off-duty, was visiting his ex-girlfriend in Nkcazo Street in Makhaza and while parking outside the house, a gunman opened fire at the couple.

The 27-year-old then started the engine and drove off, but the shooter followed and fired more rounds after Kefuwe crashed the marked cop vehicle into the house. DAMAGED: Woman’s house. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The homeowner says there were a lot of shots even after the crash: “I was already in bed when I heard a lot of gunshots,” the traumatised woman says. “And then minutes later, I heard a thud, but didn’t think I was affected by it.

“I heard the car engine running inside the house and then heard more gunshots.” She adds that she couldn’t get out of her room because bricks blocked the door. “Eventually, I managed to get out and saw that there was a dead man in my kitchen.

“The police van’s engine was off at that time, there was only one occupant but I heard that there was a woman who was also attacked. HURT: Sibongile Kolisang “My house has been left badly damaged, I don’t even know how I will fix it. “This incident has caused a lot of stress because my mom died on the same day and around the same time in this house,” she says.

The officer’s sister Sibongile Kolisang, 38, says she found out the following morning about his death. “I didn’t know that he had left until the next morning,” she says. “I asked my other brother to find out where Kefuwe was and he called at work and they said he was there and then later we received a call for condolences.

“He went to Harare Police Station and found out that Kefuwe had been gunned down the previous night.” She explains that Kefuwe left home to get the van’s tyres pumped up. “He wanted to get ready so he could go out and pick up his colleagues the following morning.

“I went to bed, I didn’t know he went to his ex-girlfriend.” The officer was stationed at Harare SAPS and had been in the force since 2019. GUNNED DOWN: Harare SAPS Constable Kefuwe Qakoshe, 27. Picture supplied She added that Kefuwe was not married with no children.