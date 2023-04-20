The two suspects arrested in connection with the mass murder in Ocean View have been released. The men aged 29 and 20 appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following their arrest on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

The duo were bust following the massacre that claimed the lives of six men at a house in Neptune Lane last week. Police said unknown gunmen entered a house where they opened fire on the occupants. Five of the men, between the ages of 20 and 50, were pronounced dead at the scene while a sixth victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

More on this Ocean View mass killing suspect bust

The incident is believed to be gang-related, according to police, and the suspects, from Hanover Park, have reportedly been hiding out at the house. But on Wednesday the magistrate struck the matter off the roll. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The magistrate struck the matter off the roll after a legal representative of one of the accused protested that they were not brought before court within 48 hours.”

The court outcome comes hours after cops confirmed the second suspect’s arrest. Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed: “A second suspect, a 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on murder charges.” Mansoer Ismail, chairperson of the Ocean View CPF, adds that more cops have been visible in the area since the shooting.