Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the mass killing in Ocean View last week. Police said a vehicle pulled up in front of the house and the unknown occupants of the vehicle entered the house and opened fire.

Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed while a sixth person died in hospital. Police suspect the motive is gang-related. 6 PEOPLE KILLED: Neptune Street, Ocean View. Picture: Leon Knipe. Picture: Leon Knipe On Tuesday, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a 20-year-old man was nabbed.

“The investigating officer went the extra mile, pursuing all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. “We can confirm that a male aged 20 has been arrested and detained following a shooting incident where six victims were declared deceased as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on Wednesday, 12 April, in Neptune Street in Ocean View. “Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder.”

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagan Allen has welcomed the news of the arrest. “It is rather unfortunate that the suspect linked to this crime is so young. At only 20 years old, this individual should be enjoying their youth, and perhaps be in a tertiary institution studying towards a qualification that would set them up for their future.” The victims are believed to be members of the Ghetto gang from Hanover Park.