The murder trial of slain Cape Flats nurse Gregory Paulse has been put on hold due to lack of available resources at the Western Cape High Court. Three years since the vicious murder, the trial could not be heard this week due to the backlog caused by the national shutdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 55-year-old was found bludgeoned to death in his Blackheath home in February 2019.At the time, his family revealed that he was found laying in a pool of his blood while items, including his car, had been stolen. Cops arrested Randall Abrahams and Stephen Solomons shortly after the attack when they were caught driving Paulse’s car. Bust: Randall Abrahams They were taken down by the Western Cape flying squad, who also found Paulse’s bank cards and a Playstation in the vehicle.

According to the indictment, the duo are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The State alleges that on February 5, 2019, they hatched the plan as they knew Paulse and had previously been to his home. It further states that Paulse’s Samsung TV was recovered at a Cash Crusaders in Mowbray where it was pawned for more than R2 000.