A medical expert has testified that she found no injuries when assessing an alleged sex slave after she was rescued from a Brooklyn brothel. The nurse from the Thuthuzela Centre based at Victoria Hospital was testifying in the human trafficking trial of brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk.

The siblings, along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams, face over 40 charges. It is alleged that they operated a brothel in Milnerton where unsuspecting victims were forced to use drugs and work as prostitutes. ACCUSED: Leandre Williams faces charges. According to the indictment, Williams is accused of recruiting three women from Springbok by promising them work in Cape Town but instead, the trio forced them to use drugs and do sex work. The nurse, listed as P Ntwana, told the court that in September 2017 she assessed two of the victims.

In the first case she explained that the woman, who has also testified in court, had a broken leg after being in an accident but says no gynaecological exam was done on her. For the second victim, Ntwana said she conducted various examinations as this woman told her that she had been raped repeatedly over several days before she was rescued. She found no vaginal injuries.