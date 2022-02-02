The Heideveld Community Emergency Centre allegedly sent a teenage girl home alone on foot at midnight after she was knocked over by a car.

Fifteen-year-old Lehemiah Sass was transported to the hospital in an ambulance on Sunday after she was hit by a speeding car on the corner of Ascension and Duinefontein Road at about 7pm.

She suffered head injuries and bruises to her body.

“I was bleeding and in pain but no one seemed to notice, I was told to wait,” she says.

“I just sat there wiping myself until they came to wash my wounds, wrapped my head and that was it. At about 11.40pm a nurse came with a release form and painkillers and said I could go home.

“I said it was late and asked for the ambulance to take me home but I was told I could walk.

“I walked home, I was so scared and feeling dizzy.”

Her angry mother Genevieve Sass, 38, explains: “When we were at the hospital they told us she’d be admitted and observed for 24 hours.

“To our minds we thought they’re sending her to Groote Schuur as the Day Hospital was closed. We left her there. I was shocked when I answered a knock on the door and it was her, all alone, with bandages.

“The swelling on her face isn’t getting better. I saw how my baby was hit, flew to the sky and fell on that car and rolled to the ground. She can’t just get painkillers, she needs proper medication.”

Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk confirms the accident took place but says no docket was opened.

Spokesperson for the health department, Monique Johnstone, confirms Lehemia was triaged at 8.16pm and assessed by the Emergency Centre doctor at 11.30pm as her injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

“Minor abrasions were noted on her left knee and face. She was discharged with analgesia and a head injury form after the consultation,” said Johnstone.She says the teen will now be brought back to the centre while “management is investigating the complaint made regarding her discharge”.

