Eskom’s chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Barkadien has quit after nearly three decades, amid a further one-month delay at the Koeberg Unit 2 which was taken off the grid at the beginning of the year. The struggling power utility announced on Monday that Barkadien will be departing from Eskom on July 31 to join a Canadian nuclear utility in an executive position.

Barkadien, who is serving his notice period after resigning earlier this year, said the decision to leave Eskom after serving for 27 years so long did not come easy. “As the only nuclear power station in Africa, we have all played a role in keeping the plant safe, and the best place to work,” he said. “The decision to resign was therefore by no means an easy decision.”

Eskom announced that Keith Featherstone, a long-standing nuclear executive with over 30 years of nuclear experience, will be acting in the chief nuclear officer role while the recruitment process is underway. Featherstone is also the previous general manager of the Koeberg Power Station. Eskom’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said: “I wish to assure the people of South Africa and fellow Guardians at Eskom that the organisation has access to a sufficiently experienced and competent executive team to continue ensuring a safe and smooth operation at Africa’s only nuclear power station.”