The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has pleaded with the public to keep a lookout for a rescue vessel that was stolen from the NSRI’s base in Strandfontein. The red JetRIB is marked with ‘NSRI Rescue 16A’ on the side.

The NSRI said: “A vital piece of lifesaving equipment has been stolen from NSRI Station 16, Strandfontein. We’re appealing to anyone with information to contact us at [email protected]. A case has been opened with the Strandfontein police station.” The NSRI said while they’ve experienced thefts of portable items such as its pink rescue buoys, a rescue craft hasn’t been stolen before. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the break-in was suspected for between Friday and Sunday but the theft was only discovered on Sunday morning.

“Strandfontein police requested the public to contact them should they have any information regarding a burglary that was perpetrated at Station 16 of the NSRI at Strandfontein between Friday, 4pm and this morning, Sunday, at about 7.15pm,” Pojie explained. He said that suspects allegedly gained entry through the garage door at the base. “Preliminary information reveals that the perpetrator[s] broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and stole a riptide jet ski [which is vital in rescue situations] on its tailor,” Pojie added.

However, reports emerged late on Sunday that the vessel was found stripped and burnt out in Delft. WRECKAGE: A burnt vessel. The Daily Voice contacted the NSRI for confirmation, but were unsuccessful. Strandfontein ward councillor Elton Jansen further condemned the theft.