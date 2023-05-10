The City of Cape Town has committed to donating R60 000 a year to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). According to the deputy mayor and Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, the donation is to compensate the non-profit organisation for its operational costs associated with the towing of marine wildlife that gets stranded along the coastline of Cape Town.

“The donation to the NSRI is facilitated through a Memorandum of Agreement [MoA] that has been signed with the City’s Coastal Management Branch. “The NSRI is always helping out with their vessels when whales get stranded on our beaches or rocks. The donation will assist with their fuel and operational costs. MAYCO: Andrews. R60 000 may not seem like a lot of money, but we believe it will still make a huge difference,” Andrews said.

“The NSRI offers an invaluable service to the public and Cape Town in general when it comes to marine emergencies, and even if all of this money is not used for the towing of marine animals, it will still be spent on worthy causes as the NSRI deems fit.” The agreement is valid until January 31, 2026. NSRI chief executive Cleeve Robertson thanked the City for the financial contribution, adding that NSRI volunteers were on duty 24 hours a day every day of the year.