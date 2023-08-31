The NSRI has appealed to the public to be cautious on the coastline during the full moon spring tide that will peak over August 30 and 31.
This Blue Moon, a rare second full moon during the same month, will be a supermoon, meaning the moon will be closer to earth than normal.
It is also the third of four consecutive supermoons, and this one will be the biggest (closest) supermoon of 2023.
The NSRI said this coincided with the planet Saturn, which could be seen in the sky near the moon, also in her planetary position closest to the earth for 2023.
“As is normal this full moon brings the spring tide – where high tide is higher than normal and low tide is lower than normal. Spring tide can have an increased effect on the strength of rip currents, and caution is advised,” the NSRI stated.
“NSRI are appealing to bathers, coastal hikers, shoreline anglers, boaters, sailors, paddlers and the maritime community to be cautious around our coastline during this full blue supermoon’s spring tide.
“The full effect of this supermoon blue moon spring tide peaks during the full moon period over the 30 and 31 of August, and then gradually begins to decline over the next few days into the new week.
“Together with winter rough sea conditions that are prevailing around our coastline with cold fronts that have passed in recent days and weeks, and with storms prevailing deep sea off the South African coastline – NSRI are appealing to the public around our coastline to be cautious during this spring tide.”