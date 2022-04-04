Struggling students are still waiting for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to pay out allowances for study materials and meals.

Students are expected to begin the second academic term this week.

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has called on NSFAS to start disbursing allowances.

“We are faced with a crisis. We will schedule a meeting with NSFAS for this week to understand the cause of the delay,” said SAUS spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa.

“What puzzles us is that NSFAS already has the R9.4 billion shortfall available – that should have been disbursed already.

“But their administration has been in tatters for the past six years. They need to get that in order,” said Dlanjwa.

DELAYS: NSFAS scheme leaving students broke. File photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

He said some institutions had made advance payments to students for meals and study materials.

UWC students said over 1000 students were affected by the late disbursements.

“It’s really frustrating. We are expected to submit assignments and write tests, but we don’t have learning materials, including laptops,” said one student.

She said some of the students received about R3000 advance payments from the institution for the months of February and March, but others did not.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university had taken a decision to fund the “2022 continuing students’” allowances until NSFAS released the payment to the university.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said 515 students of 10 972 who were currently funded had received advances, while the rest are still being processed.

Stellenbosch University said 4306 students eligible for a NSFAS bursary were paid a cash allowance for study material.

NSFAS did not respond to questions.

Weekend Argus