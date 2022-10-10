After two years of failed negotiations, the National Prosecuting Authority says it is ready to prosecute the “Boland Serial Killer” as the matter heads for trial at the Western Cape High Court. Johan Williams, 52, stands accused of the kidnapping, rape and murders of three women over a six-year period, after luring them with jobs on a farm in Wellington.

His alleged victims include Kuils River mom Chantelle Matthysen, Natalie Jonkers, 35, and Maria Isaacs, 33, of Malmesbury. VICTIM: Chantelle Matthysen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA Since 2020, Williams has appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he, on various occasions, agreed to a plea deal but moments before judgement could be handed down he changed his mind, delaying the matter for two years. Williams returned to court on Friday where State advocate Maria Marshall told the judge that the NPA was done negotiating with Williams and wants a trial date.

“As per the previous indications, we are not going to negotiate further due to the history with this matter. “We are proposing 24 July 2023 for the trial to proceed and indications are that the accused will plead not guilty,” said Marshall. MURDERED: Maria Isaacs A visibly kwaad Williams protested being kept in the mang for another year, but Chantelle’s family says it is his own skuld for repeatedly wasting the court’s time.

The 21-year-old mother was reported missing in 2018 after going to meet with Williams, who had promised her a job in Wellington. Williams allegedly showed cops where to find her body on the Aubon Rue Farm. Mom Carol Petersen said she is gatvol of Williams’ tricks at court: “We are happy that the matter is going to trial now because he has been taking everyone for ‘n gat.