The City of Cape Town’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On event is scheduled for November 26 on the Grand Parade.
This year, the City will provide festival-goers with a glimpse into the future with a fresh new vibe and theme, “Cape Town: A Future of Hope”.
With this futuristic concept in mind, a youth performing arts competition will be announced soon to provide an opportunity for laaities to participate in the festive event.
Revellers can also look forward to an awesome music show, a pyrotechnics display and a giant 10-metre-high festive tree.
The artist line-up for the event will be released shortly.