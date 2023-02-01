Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged Capetonians to start saving water again or face possible water restrictions later this year. This as water usage continues to climb to pre-drought levels.

He urged residents and businesses to unite behind the City’s proactive water savings target of using less than 850 million litres daily. Cape Town experienced below-average rainfall during the 2022 hydrological year, and dam levels are now 62%, which is almost 25% lower than they were at this time last year. Besides the risk of another below-average winter rainfall season, sustained high stages of load shedding can disrupt drinking water production and reticulation, which may affect high-lying residential properties in particular.

Hill-Lewis said sustained high stages of load shedding impacts the City’s ability to build up reserves in its reservoirs and reticulate drinking water. Residents can help avoid or limit these risks by using less water over the summer. “Cape Town’s dams are still above 50%, but our models show that dam levels will drop below 50% by the end of summer if we don’t meet this proactive water savings target.