A Khayelitsha matriculant says neither load shedding nor the constant noise from the bustling township could stop him from achieving his goal. Athenkosi Khonzani, 18, from the Centre of Science and Technology (COSAT) in Khayelitsha achieved seven distinctions in the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams and was named the top student at the institution.

“I am very proud of myself,” he tells the Daily Voice. “I am astonished and excited about this achievement of mine, I never thought that I would achieve this.” Athenkosi achieved 100% for maths, physical science and information technology, and 99% for life science.

“It really proves that if you use your mind, you can achieve a lot,” he says. The teen also came in second place nationally in the Quintile 4 schools. He says although there were many challenges, he just tried to stay focused and not worry.

“There were many challenges, like load shedding and the constant noise on the outside,” Athenkosi explains. “I come from a very disadvantaged community, but when you put your mind to it and not come up with excuses you can achieve anything.” But he also says he could not have done it without the support of his family.

“It is the small things that they were doing for me which made a difference. “Things like turning down the TV or when I studied the whole night, they would iron my clothes for school. “I would also like to thank my teachers who made Grade 12 not that difficult,” he adds.

Linda Masiko, Athenkosi’s former life science teacher, says he has always been a slim laaitie: “He was just not an ordinary learner. From Grade 8 until Grade 12 he was very responsible. “He is humble, the school and the whole community is excited about his representation at national level,” she says. The school achieved a matric pass rate of 92.5%.