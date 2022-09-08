The State has called for alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker to be found guilty on all counts including the murder of Tazne van Wyk, saying that he told the court nothing but liegstories during his trial. Final arguments by the State were heard at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as the lengthy trial came to an end.

Pangaker is accused of kidnapping the Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School on 7 February 2020 and taking her to an area near Worcester where he raped her, cut off her hand and dumped her in a stormwater drain. JUSTICE LOOMS: Tazne van Wyk Pangaker’s relatives told cops that he also disappeared and he was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. While on their way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body.

After he was busted, his own family came forward to speak about his history of molesting children in his family and impregnating his biological daughter. Addressing the court on Wednesday, State prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst laid out all the cases involving young girls in Pangaker’s family, who bravely spoke about how they were either raped or molested by him. He said one little girl told the court she was relieved when she saw Pangaker’s face on TV and that he had been arrested.

Commenting on Pangaker’s version that he and Tazne were kidnapped by four unknown people, Badenhorst said this was a blatant lie. “The accused lied to this court that he witnessed a group of four African people being involved in the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk. “It is submitted that he told Tazne some false story to go with him to Worcester.

“This Honourable Court is requested to convict the accused on circumstantial evidence on kidnapping, rape, and murder of the deceased by manual strangulation and inflicting trauma to her head and chest.” He accused Pangaker of cutting off Tazne’s injured hand after she scratched him in an attempt to prevent himself from being identified via DNA testing, but says he actually cut off the wrong hand. “It is respectfully submitted that the deceased scratched the accused when she resisted his rape and violent attack.