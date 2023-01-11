Shoprite has confirmed that it has handed a “condemned building” back to its landlord, all this while Rocklands residents are searching for an oplossing to curb the ongoing looting of the once popular shop. Gatvol residents say things are starting to ruk out of hand, with skurke even stealing wires and burning copper inside the shop.

Community member Aminah Abrahams says those looting don’t have any skaamte. “They sit opposite the shop and take turns to run in. You must see when there’s cars that drive in the road, they don’t even stop, they run one way. “I can’t handle how many kids go into that shop and come back with stolen, charred tins of food. They then try to sell it to the rest of the community,” Aminah explained.

“The stench coming from there, the food on the ground, the fact that the building is crumbling, it’s all too much.” Abrahams said while she knows it’s not Shoprite’s responsibility to make sure looting doesn’t happen, she feels the shop that was once the community’s gem, let those who were its main supporters down. “We have been phoning without any answers. We just want them to do right by us.”

Shoprite said in a statement it handed the condemned building and premises to its landlord following the fire that destroyed it on December 14. “It is now the landlord’s responsibility, and we await further details and timeframes to get the premises rebuilt and the store operational again,” read the statement. However, Deon Michael Daniels, a former environmental health practitioner and resident of Mitchells Plain, has called on the authorities to step up.