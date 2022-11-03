If this colourful crocheted blanket brings back nostalgic memories for you, now is your chance to get your hands on one. The blanket is for sale to the highest bidder in a fundraising effort by an old age home.

It was created by 78-year-old Norma Snyman and her hubby Kobus, who worked on it for two years during lockdown. Norma has now donated the beautiful bedcover to the Kraaifontein Home for the Elderly to help raise funds. On Saturday, the home had a fundraiser, where a similar but much smaller blanket was sold for R300.

Ouma Norma, 78, tells the Daily Voice: “I worked on this blanket since Covid started, I had to find something to keep me busy while we were under lockdown. “To crochet this king-size bedcover I used 120 packets of wool, which was donated to the old age home.” Her husband Kobus, 77, adds: “My job was to roll down the wool for my wife. I feel very proud of her and that we were able to donate it to such a good cause.”

The couple reside at the old age home. Officer Louise Strydom of Kraaifontein police station spent the day helping to raise funds for the home. RAISE CASH: Louise Strydom She says: “Our old people are suffering and we managed to organise this fundraiser within a few days.

“Many times there’s a birthday, or they want to take a trip to the beach, and for that they need money. “We raised R6 500. The big blanket was priced at R500 and we had two buyers, but unfortunately they did not have enough money.” Gershwin Fortuin, the acting manager at the home, thanked everyone involved, adding: “Louise was the star of the day who brought everything together.”