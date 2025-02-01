AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD non-binary Grade 3 learner had to wait nearly three weeks after schools reopened to finally join her classmates. The young learner, previously with a privately-run school, was transferred to a public primary school in Denver, Johannesburg due to family circumstances.

When she was to move to a public school, her grandmother, 60, approached the school for her granddaughter to be admitted. She immediately explained the child’s circumstances and was given the assurance that everything would be resolved as soon as the schools re-opened. But in January, school told her it needed to engage the Gauteng Department of Education before a solution could be found, as the school premises had gender-specific public facilities. “For three weeks, we had a problem when we were told that my granddaughter, who displayed signs of being lesbian at the age of five, could not be accepted without the approval of the district.