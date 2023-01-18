Another winkel on the premises of the Shoprite Rocklands complex in Mitchells Plain went up in flames on Monday evening. Mense in the area are starting to speculate that there is an ulterior motive and blamed the recent flare-up on sabotage.

According to a witness on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the Tote close to the Shoprite store. For residents, this was the last straw and they have now called on the owners of the building to step up. Since the Shoprite store was gutted last month, the company confirmed to the Daily Voice that the “condemned building” and premises had been handed over to its landlord SEFA for restoration.

“We await further details to get the premises rebuilt and the store operational again,” Shoprite said. Residents have complained about ongoing looting at the store as well as how the empty plek was attracting criminals to the community. On the most recent fire, Nadine Williams said: “I think those people who are responsible for messing up the complex know that nothing will be done, so they are deliberately doing this.”