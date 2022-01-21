Wesbank residents say a lack of water supply since Sunday stopped neighbours from dousing a burning home that was destroyed on Tuesday.

The home at 75 Diepwater Street burnt to the ground and owner Claudia Willemse said the fire started in a hokkie in her yard.

“I was at work when the fire happened but it started at my sister’s bungalow in the yard and it spread to the house and to my neighbour,” she says.

“My children were still at home but nobody on my property got hurt, while five people at the neighbours got burns on their legs and arms.

“When I left home, there was water but the neighbours say when the fire started, there was no water in the taps so they could not kill the fire properly.

“Since Sunday morning, there are hours where we do not have any water and the council has not said anything as to why.”

Claudia says residents are getting kwaad over the limited water and more fuel has been added to the fire by the lack of water tankers visiting the area to provide help.

Ward Councillor Ebrahim Sawant said: “We are aware of the issue and it was determined that it was a burst water supply pipe which is a major infrastructure issue.

“The engineers have had to cut off the water supply to stop millions of litres spilling into the nearby river but we have been in constant communication with the residents while they are working on the issue.

“Water tanks have been deployed but the issue has affected other areas like Eersteriver and Bardale and there is simply not enough resources to reach everybody.”

[email protected]